As virtual recruiting continues, Hogs make the cut for several top recruits
While many 2021 recruits around the nation are in wait-and-see mode in their recruitment and using the dead period to continue getting to know coaches, others are beginning to narrow down their lists to their favorites. Whether it's top 15, top 8 or top 5, prospects are starting to get more and more serious about the top contenders in their recruitment.
You would think Arkansas may not make the early cut for some of these heavily recruited prospects since they haven't been able to bring many to campus yet, and for some they aren't, but several over the past week included the Hogs in their list of favorites.
Here's a rundown of prospects who still have Arkansas in the mix after cutting their lists...
A former LSU commit, Hutto defensive end Landyn Watson put Arkansas into his top 13 on Monday, cutting his list down by 50%.
Watson's 13 includes: Arkansas, LSU, Baylor, Cal, Michigan, Miss. St., Missouri, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech. The list excluded his many Group of Five offers and most programs who've offered him on the West Coast, except for Cal.
Watson had plans to visit Arkansas for the spring game on April 25, which has now been cancelled. His visits in 2020 have included Texas Tech and Virginia Tech. He committed to LSU in July of 2019 but after continuing to take visits, he decommitted on December 2nd.
North Carolina native Jared Wilson committed to Sam Pittman at Georgia in November of 2019 but reopened his recruitment on February 7. He's now cut his list of 14 offers back down to eight with Arkansas making the cut.
Wilson's list includes: Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, UNC, Florida, Auburn and Florida State. Arkansas is obviously the furthest from home for the 3-star OL but they still made the cut over Mississippi State, Duke, South Carolina and more schools in closer proximity.
Wilson has visited Georgia, UNC, Florida and Florida State this calendar year already.
Arkansas hosted Katy cornerback Hunter Washington on their Junior Day March 7 and that visit, plus his relationships with Barry Odom and Sam Carter, has pushed the Hogs into the top 10 for his talent.
Washington's list includes: Homestate schools Texas and TCU, Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Florida State and Arizona State. His list of 10 was narrowed down from 27 Division-I offers, which included Alabama, Florida, Missouri and more that didn't make the cut.
Along with Arkansas, the Rivals250 athlete has visited Texas, Ole Miss and Oklahoma this year.
