Assessing Arkansas' Early Enrollees - Offense

One of the biggest storylines this spring at Arkansas was the fact that almost its entire 2022 signing class enrolled early.

In what’s believed to be the biggest crop of incoming freshmen to go through spring ball in school history, the Razorbacks welcomed 16 scholarship players who skipped their final semester of high school to get a jump on college football.

After watching them go through drills and practices the last couple of months, as well as talking to head coach Sam Pittman and their teammates about them, HawgBeat figured it would be good to do a quick rundown of each player.

We’ll start with the offensive side of the ball, which had eight early enrollee freshmen…

OL Andrew Chamblee

Part of the offensive line quartet that Pittman is really high on, Chamblee spent spring ball as the Razorbacks’ third-team left tackle.

However, that probably isn’t indicative of where he stands on the depth chart, as starting left guard Brady Latham also got reps at left tackle and second-team right tackle Ty’Kieast Crawford is expected to get some work on the other side this fall.

Throw in starter Luke Jones and backup Devon Manuel and Chamblee is probably fifth in the pecking order at left tackle. That said, Pittman likes the potential of the 6-foot-6, 311-pound lineman from Maumelle, even singling him out after the first few practices of spring.