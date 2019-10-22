News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 21:55:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Assessing Arkansas' OL play heading into Alabama game

Ty Clary is Arkansas' top offensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus.
Ty Clary is Arkansas' top offensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus. (Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line had a tough time against Auburn’s talented defensive line.

The Tigers racked up nine tackles for loss, three sacks and three quarterback hurries in their 51-10 win over the Razorbacks. Defensive end Marlon Davidson earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his individual effort in the game.

Rakeem Boyd, the SEC’s leading rusher entering the week, managed just 39 yards on 13 carries, while Ben Hicks was under constant pressure and even suffered a left shoulder injury.

“We have to do better as an O-line,” center Ty Clary said. “We gave up too many hits on the quarterback and it showed. Ben was grabbing his shoulder a little bit. It’s really frustrating as an O-line to see that. We have to pick it up. That’s on us.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}