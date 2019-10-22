FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line had a tough time against Auburn’s talented defensive line.

The Tigers racked up nine tackles for loss, three sacks and three quarterback hurries in their 51-10 win over the Razorbacks. Defensive end Marlon Davidson earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his individual effort in the game.

Rakeem Boyd, the SEC’s leading rusher entering the week, managed just 39 yards on 13 carries, while Ben Hicks was under constant pressure and even suffered a left shoulder injury.

“We have to do better as an O-line,” center Ty Clary said. “We gave up too many hits on the quarterback and it showed. Ben was grabbing his shoulder a little bit. It’s really frustrating as an O-line to see that. We have to pick it up. That’s on us.”