Assessing Arkansas' trio of freshman WRs

FAYETTEVILLE — Justin Stepp’s parting gift to Arkansas before returning home to coach at South Carolina was a talented trio of freshman wide receivers.

The Razorbacks brought in Kenny Guiton as Stepp’s replacement and he’ll get the privilege of not only coaching a veteran room led by All-America candidate Treylon Burks, but also developing Ketron Jackson Jr., Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson.

“I'm very intrigued about what they bring to the table right now,” Guiton said. “Three different styles of guys, too. That's what I like in a wideout room. I like those three different styles.”

One of only two four-star signees in Arkansas’ entire 2021 class, Jackson is the crown jewel of the group. The Royse City, Texas, product was No. 192 in the Rivals250 and reported offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State and Texas before landing with the Razorbacks.

Despite being a freshman, Jackson certainly looks the part of an SEC wide receiver. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds on Arkansas’ updated roster, which is 15 pounds heavier than his listed weight on signing day.