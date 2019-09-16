News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 14:58:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Assessing Nick Starkel's first start at Arkansas

Nick Starkel threw for 305 yards against Colorado State.
Nick Starkel threw for 305 yards against Colorado State. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — It took 15 games and five different starting quarterbacks, but Arkansas finally got its first 300-yard passer of the Chad Morris era Saturday.

Making his first start for the Razorbacks, Nick Starkel completed 20 of 35 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns while leading them to a 55-34 win over Colorado State.

It was a continuation of what the Texas A&M transfer did after taking over for Ben Hicks in the second half of Arkansas’ loss at Ole Miss the week before, when he threw for 201 yards in just two quarters of play.

“I thought our offense kind of picked up where we left off last week,” Morris said. “Our players rallied around him. … Very proud of the way all our guys, defensively and offensively, just came and put their hand on Nick and said ‘Let’s go. You’re our guy. We’re going to support you. Go show us.’ And he did.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}