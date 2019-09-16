FAYETTEVILLE — It took 15 games and five different starting quarterbacks, but Arkansas finally got its first 300-yard passer of the Chad Morris era Saturday.

Making his first start for the Razorbacks, Nick Starkel completed 20 of 35 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns while leading them to a 55-34 win over Colorado State.

It was a continuation of what the Texas A&M transfer did after taking over for Ben Hicks in the second half of Arkansas’ loss at Ole Miss the week before, when he threw for 201 yards in just two quarters of play.

“I thought our offense kind of picked up where we left off last week,” Morris said. “Our players rallied around him. … Very proud of the way all our guys, defensively and offensively, just came and put their hand on Nick and said ‘Let’s go. You’re our guy. We’re going to support you. Go show us.’ And he did.”