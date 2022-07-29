Athleticism reaches new level for current Razorback roster

It is no secret that Razorback Head Coach Eric Musselman loves perimeter length. That has been evident the past two years with guards like Moses Moody, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Devo Davis, Jalen Tate, and others. While size and length don’t necessarily equate to athleticism, they can definitely help. This year’s team, though, has size and athleticism.

“We've got four guys with over 7-2/7-3 wing span, so, off the rip that's crazy,” Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile said. “I've never seen a team that wasn't an NBA team have that kind of length. Also at our guard position, our length at that is crazy. So I just think that basically our length and athleticism will take us really far this year.”

Brazile is one of these athletes with a great deal of length and athleticism. His ability to flash through the paint and run the floor is noteworthy, particularly for his size. The athleticism on the team isn’t limited to versatile frontcourt players, though.

“I think just having a team with this type of length and athleticism is special because we can run a lot of different lineups,” 6-foot-7 freshman point guard Anthony Black said. “Like we can go big, we can go smaller, which is still kind of a big lineup for us, but we can just - we have a lot of mismatches. Our length and size create a lot of mismatches, so just having a team with a lot of dudes like that is usually a recipe for success, so we'll see what we can do with it.”

Black added later, “Never been on a team with this type of athleticism.”

One player in particular has stuck out for being a freak athletically, especially to his own teammates.

“Ricky (Council) is unbelievable,” freshman guard Nick Smith, jr said. “Ricky is crazy, I haven't seen anything like that before. I've literally seen him walk under the basket and do a between the legs literally under the basket, not even trying. Like that's how crazy his athletici- I thought I was athletic until I saw Ricky.”

Smith continued, “TB is 6-10 now, Ricky is 6-4 that can, yeah. Whoever jumps with Ricky this year, it's probably gonna be a problem. (He'll) get baptized. PSA: Don't jump with Ricky Council.”



