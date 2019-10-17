FAYETTEVILLE -- Coming off a disappointing loss at Kentucky, Arkansas returns home riding a 14-game SEC losing streak to take on No. 11 Auburn.

The Tigers, who are coming off an open week, are 5-1 this season compared to the 2-4 Hogs. Their season opener against Oregon was their most thrilling game of the year, winning with a last-second touchdown pass from true freshman Bo Nix. Auburn’s only loss this season was at No. 9 Florida two weeks ago.

With Arkansas native and offensive guru Gus Malzahn at the helm, Auburn will run a mix of zone runs, jet sweeps and designed quarterbacks runs, while also implementing screen passes and deep balls to keep a balanced offense.

“It’s going to be a lot of eye discipline when we play Auburn,” safety Joe Foucha said. “They’re going to move the ball a lot. They have a good screen game. We’re going to make sure we keep our eyes locked in on where the ball is.”

Although the Tigers lost starting running back JaTarvious Whitlow - who is tied for the SEC lead with seven rushing touchdowns - in their last game, they have the third best rushing attack in the SEC at 229.8 yards per game. For comparison, Arkansas ranks 10th at 148.7 yards per game despite having the conference’s leading rushing in Rakeem Boyd.