 Auburn Tigers pose another challenge for Arkansas Razorbacks' struggling defense
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-13 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Auburn poses another challenge for Hogs' struggling defense

Tank Bigsby is a talented running back for Auburn.
Tank Bigsby is a talented running back for Auburn. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer

FAYETTEVILLE — After starting the season as one of the most dominant defenses in the nation, the Razorbacks have given up more points in their past two outings than the first four games combined.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was praised for his ability to shut down opposing offenses with a three-man front early in the year, but many have questioned the game plan after two straight losses to Georgia and Ole Miss.

Head coach Sam Pittman said to expect changes when the Auburn Tigers come to town this Saturday.

“There will be some corrections and changes and different things of that nature and what our schematics could be,” Pittman said. “Certainly, there were a lot of problems we have to get fixed. One of them was certainly tackling.”

After putting a goose egg in the box score against Georgia, the Razorbacks’ offense gained plenty of confidence by scoring 51 points against the Rebels last week. However, the defense was badly exploited for 60 straight minutes.

