HawgBeat - Austin Nunez's recruitment grows well beyond Texas borders

Austin Nunez's recruitment grows well beyond Texas borders
Austin Nunez has become a priority recruit for all the top programs in Texas over the past year. Recently, the four-star point guard’s recruitment has expanded to include schools from all over the country as he’s coming off a summer where showed he could not only score at a high level but also create for others in the half-court and in transition.
Oregon and Howard are the most recent scholarship offers for Nunez. Along with those two, he mentioned Arkansas, Purdue, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia as the schools really prioritizing him recently.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “I love the way they have been recruiting me. They also like to play fast and push the ball to get easy points. They like to shoot the ‘3’.”
Howard: “They offered late October or early November. They got me on a Zoom and talked to me about how they coach their guys and talked about their playing style.”
Oregon: “I know Coach (Dana) Altman likes to play fast and they really want to get a really good guard in my class. They are trying to get back to the Final Four, so they are going to recruit me hard because they think I’m a good fit for what they do.”
Purdue: “I like Purdue. I like what they did with Carsen Edwards. I thought that was really fun to watch. They let their guards go a little bit. I don’t know too much about Purdue because when I talk to them, it’s not as much about basketball.”
Texas: “I’ve always liked Texas. I think they are a good program. Shaka Smart is a good person and a good coach, and I think he would allow me to show what I can do. They’ve been playing really well.”
Texas A&M: “I haven’t heard from them as much recently, but I know they are busy and I know they want me there, too. In the games I’ve seen, I can tell they have a better flow going than last year. Coach Buzz (Williams) is getting the best out of what he has. I still think that’s a good spot, too.”
Virginia: “I think that’s a good spot, too. The way they play within their offense would allow me to get a lot of threes and the ball is really in the point guard's hands a lot with them.”
RIVALS’ REACTION
Nunez noted that Arkansas and Texas are the two programs recruiting him the most aggressively, but also made sure to mentioned that he’s open to all the schools recruiting him. Texas has an obvious advantage with distance from home and he’s built a strong relationship with Smart. He also likes the approach Arkansas has taken in recruiting him and the NBA-style of coaching from Eric Musselman. Style of play will give Virginia and Oregon a chance in this one as well, but Nunez says he’s in no rush to end his recruitment.