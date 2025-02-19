How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. No. 1 Auburn

The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8 SEC) are back on the road and will face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Wednesday night.
The Razorbacks were on the losing end the last time out as they fell 69-61 to No. 8 Texas A&M last Saturday. Arkansas turned the ball over 17 times against the Aggies, and couldn’t overcome those mistakes.
Auburn, on the other hand, has only lost twice this season — to Duke on Dec. 4 and Florida on Feb. 8. The Tigers beat in-state foe, No. 2 Alabama, 94-85, last Saturday.
Wednesday’s game will be the second this season that Arkansas has played the top-ranked team in the land. The Hogs opened Southeastern Conference play against Tennessee, which was ranked No. 1 at the time, a game the Volunteers won 76-52.
Arkansas head coach John Calipari is 6-6 all-time against teams ranked No. 1, but he is 0-2 when those games are played on the road.
The Razorbacks have been strong in blocking shots and are ranked second in the SEC in that category with 5.75 per game. The only team ahead of them, however, is Auburn, which blocks 6.76 per game.
This is the 61st time the Razorbacks and Tigers have met, with all but one of those games being played as conference foes. Arkansas leads the series 38-22, but Auburn holds a 15-13 advantage in games played at Auburn.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8 SEC) at No. 1 Auburn (23-2, 11-1 SEC)
When: Wednesday, February 18 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Neville Arena — Auburn, Alabama
TV/Stream: ESPN / WatchESPN (Dave Pasch, Jay Williams and Alyssa Lang)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
