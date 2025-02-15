Calipari holding 'fragile' Hogs accountable as postseason looms

With its eyes set on making a strong final push to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the Arkansas basketball team (15-10, 4-8 SEC) dropped a winnable Quad 1 game to No. 8 Texas A&M on Saturday at Reed Arena.

Turnovers, missed shots and a lack of killer instinct down the stretch doomed a massive resume booster for Arkansas, and coach John Calipari said he gave his team a "heart-to-heart" in the locker room after the loss.

"For us to bust through, we're going to have to beat somebody," coach John Calipari said after the game. "We can say what we want, like, I wanted to make sure (the team wasn't) happy (in the postgame locker room). ‘We're going to be okay.’ No, if we won that game, we're in the tournament. If we won that game, we're in the tournament. So it's not okay to say we'll be all right!"

It's not often that Calipari raises his voice when talking to the media, but he did Saturday. Why? It may have something to do with the fine line Calipari alluded that he has to walk to nurture his team's mentality.

"Now you're going to have to go get somebody else," Calipari said. "I didn't want to put that on them, because I got some guys a little bit fragile, so I'm having to hold them accountable but keep picking them up. They're a little fragile. But when you're losing some games or you're not playing well, that happens. I still love coaching these guys, but I gotta hold them accountable."