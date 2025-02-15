Takeaways from Arkansas' loss to Texas A&M

The Arkansas basketball team (15-10, 4-8 SEC) had a prime opportunity for a huge resume boost against the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies (20-5, 9-3 SEC), but lost, 69-61, on Saturday at Reed Arena.

Arkansas kept the game close throughout, but 17 turnovers led to 22 additional points for the Aggies, which proved insurmountable for the Hogs.

Freshman wing Karter Knox led the team in scoring with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting off of three triples, plus he added five rebounds.

As a team, the Hogs lost the battle of the boards against the No. 6 rebounding team nationally by a slim margin, 35-32, and only allowed seven second-chance points.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Saturday’s loss...