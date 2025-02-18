NFL Combine: Breaking down the SEC standouts heading to Indianapolis

Jalon Walker (Photo by © Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner and the SEC will be well-represented in Indianapolis. Here is a look across the conference. THIS SERIES: Breaking down the Big Ten standouts heading to Indianapolis

GEORGIA (14)

Kirby Smart (Photo by Radi Nabulsi)

The NFL Draft should only further reinforce that Georgia is a college football behemoth and that coach Kirby Smart is the best recruiter in the game right now. Former five-star Mykel Williams is expected to be a first-round selection along with former four-stars Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks. Others are on the fringe including offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and linebacker Smael Mondon. The Georgia machine churns on.

TEXAS (14)

Matthew Golden (Photo by © Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The most excruciatingly frustrating ranking maybe in this whole draft class was moving Kelvin Banks to a four-star after a terrible performance at the Under Armour Game and reacting too much based off of one event. He and LSU’s Will Campbell should vie for the first offensive tackle taken and Banks could definitely make an argument. The rest of this Texas group is interesting because a lot of mock drafts don’t have many others going except for Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports, who has receiver Matthew Golden as a first-rounder. But cornerback Jahdae Barron could easily move into that conversation, receiver Isaiah Bond should test well and the discussion over where quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 Rivals250, ends up will be fascinating. The Longhorns might only end up with one or two in the first round but those early and middle rounds should be loaded with Texas players.

OLE MISS (11)

Jaxson Dart (Photo by © Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The amount of talent from Ole Miss heading to the NFL Combine is bittersweet since the Rebels could get some real recruiting momentum, especially if quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Tre Harris or edge rusher Princely Umanmielen get even more first-round buzz. Former five-star Walter Nolen also is looking like a first-round lock. But it also speaks to the Rebels’ missed opportunity not making the College Football Playoff this season. Dart has all the talent in the world and could shoot up the charts in a weaker QB group.

SOUTH CAROLINA (11)

Nick Emmanwori (Photo by © Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

There is significant momentum at South Carolina right now coming off its first nine-win season since 2017. The Gamecocks beat Clemson on the road, LaNorris Sellers is emerging as one of the best quarterbacks in college football and now they’re sending 11 players to the combine. Safety Nick Emmanwori is a sneaky first-round pick and so is defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, especially if he performs well in Indianapolis.

ALABAMA (9)

Jalen Milroe (Photo by © Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

Nine selections is impressive but for Alabama it is a tick lower than what has been expected as the Crimson Tide churn out impressive NFL Draft classes almost every year. The good news is that two players – former four-star offensive lineman Tyler Booker and five-star linebacker Jihaad Campbell – are expected to go in the first round. Quarterback Jalen Milroe will be one of the more discussed QBs as the pre-draft process goes on and defensive back Malachi Moore could be a steal in the later rounds. High four-star defensive lineman Tim Smith didn’t live up to expectations in Tuscaloosa.

FLORIDA (9)

Shemar James (Photo by © Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The good news for Florida is that nine players are headed to the combine. The bad news is probably none of them are first-round (or maybe even early-round) selections. Linebacker Shemar James was a five-star prospect and while he had good production in Gainesville, he didn’t live up to that first-round billing. Arizona State transfer receiver Elijhah Badger could be a steal later in the draft.

LSU (8)

Will Campbell (Photo by © Scott Kinser-Imagn Images)

Will Campbell is one of the more frustrating rankings in recent memory since the Monroe (La.) Neville four-star offensive tackle had all the tools to be a five-star prospect and he had a no-nonsense toughness we love out of that position. But we failed to pull the trigger. Now he could be a top-five pick and quite possibly the No. 1 offensive tackle taken off the board. LSU could spark some recruiting momentum – especially at that position – not only with the Campbell headlines but offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. is a possible first-round pick as well.

TENNESSEE (6)

James Pearce, Jr. (Photo by © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Opinions vary on where James Pearce Jr. should come off the board as some mock drafts have him very comfortably in the first dozen picks but Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports has him late in the first round as consistency is an issue for Tice. The Vols could surprise if defensive tackle Omar Norman-Lott could impress in Indianapolis and sneak into the first-round discussion. Receivers Bru McCoy (a former five-star) and Dont’e Thornton (a high four-star) have not lived up to expectations.

ARKANSAS (5)

Landon Jackson (Photo by © Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images)

The edge class in this year’s NFL Draft is absolutely loaded so many could come off in the first round including Landon Jackson, whose length and 6.5 sacks this season will intrigue a ton of NFL decision-makers. Coach Sam Pittman is being brought back even though the Razorbacks are 30-31 under him and getting Jackson in the first round could be a recruiting spark.

AUBURN (4)

With how Auburn is recruiting five-stars in the last few classes, there are brighter days ahead for the Tigers if coach Hugh Freeze can develop them and he’s given time to turn those highly ranked players into superstars. Freeze is 11-14 in two seasons on The Plains and it is a program that doesn’t hesitate to pull the plug fast. An early-round selection is not expected.

KENTUCKY (4)

Deone Walker (Photo by © Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images)

Coming off its worst season in a decade, Kentucky needs a spark and sending only four players to the combine is not exactly it but there could be a first-round selection if defensive tackle Deone Walker shines in the pre-draft process. Some mock drafts have Walker, a massive defensive tackle at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, in the late first round as some exec might fall in love with his size up the middle.

MISSOURI (4)

Luther Burden (Photo by © Matt Bush-Imagn Images)

Missouri is not setting the world on fire by sending only four players to Indianapolis but it could be a boon to recruiting if the Tigers get two in the first round, which is largely expected. Former five-star receiver Luther Burden seems like a lock as the current No. 2 receiver in the class and offensive tackle Armand Membou seems like a mid- to late first-rounder even at only 6-foot-3.

OKLAHOMA (3)

Danny Stutsman (Photo by © SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Oklahoma hasn’t had two losing seasons in three years since the late 1990s right before Bob Stoops took over so the Sooners need some positive momentum. Linebacker Danny Stutsman might be the best hope. The former three-star had 338 tackles in his final three seasons in Norman and if he tests well, his production at the college level could introduce some late first-round talk as he’s a fringe second-rounder right now.

TEXAS A&M (3)

Nic Scourton (Photo by © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

The Aggies are sending only three players to the NFL Combine. That’s not great. But the good news for Texas A&M is that both Shemar Stewart, a former five-star who was ranked almost solely on projection, and Nic Scourton, who shot up to a high four-star after a great performance at the All-American Bowl, are being discussed as first-round picks. If the Aggies could get two, that would be huge recruiting momentum for coach Mike Elko moving forward.