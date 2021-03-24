To celebrate the Hogs' ascension to the Sweet 16, buy a one month subscription to HawgBeat and get six months free! Use code HawgSweet16 (Promo lasts until tipoff!)

Four backups and a shuffled defensive alignment helped Arkansas dominate Memphis in a 14-1 blowout victory Tuesday night.

Head coach Dave Van Horn started Charlie Welch, Dylan Leach, Jacob Nesbit and Zac White while also letting Cayden Wallace play his natural position at third base and pinch hitting with Ethan Bates late in the game.

“It was to get some guys in the game that hadn’t played much this year and for them to come out and help us win,” Van Horn said. “I just hoped it would go well and I’m glad that it did.”

Welch was the designated hitter for Arkansas. Making his second start of the year, the junior college transfer went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored before Zack Gregory pinch ran for him in the eighth. Both of his RBIs came on a two-out bloop single in the second that gave the Razorbacks a 4-0 lead.

Leach caught for Arkansas, starting for just the third time in his career. The early enrollee freshman went 1 for 2 with a single, three walks and two runs, and was robbed of another hit when the Tigers’ second baseman made a leaping grab of a line drive.

Behind the dish, Leach handled a pitching staff that held Memphis to one run on three hits and threw out a potential base stealer in the first inning. That proved to be a run-saving play because the very next batter, Hunter Goodman, hit a triple.

“I thought he did a tremendous job,” Van Horn said. “He plays the game with a lot of energy, loves to play. He has a little bit of an attitude and I like that at the catcher position. … He brings a presence at the plate, as well. He swings at strikes, he battles.

“He’s getting better every day even though he’s not behind the plate all the time. He works hard in practice and he’s around a lot of good players and he watches, and I think it’s bringing him along in his development.”

After starting 0 for 3, Nesbit beat out an infield single for an RBI in the seventh and hit a grand slam during the big eighth inning. White, a true freshman, played right field in his first career start and went 0 for 4, but was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

It was Nesbit’s 82nd career start, but only his second at second base. He looked natural at the position, turning a good double play in the second inning, and moved over to shortstop in the ninth when Bates - who reached via catcher’s interference in his pinch-hit at bat - entered the game.

Finally getting an opportunity to play third base for a full game, Wallace made several nice plays at the hot corner. The way he and Nesbit handled their positions proved to Van Horn that they can play all over the field.

“We have a lot of athletic players that can play multiple positions,” Van Horn said. “That’s a good thing, especially with a college roster. I always kind of kiddingly say we can’t dip down in the minor leagues and grab a guy if there’s an injury or you need somebody for a day. It’s nice to have guys that are versatile like that.”

The backup crew combined to go 5 for 15 with seven RBIs, five walks and five runs scored. Gregory and Bates also added another RBI and run.

“Our lineup is deep,” Wallace said. “Everyone can hit. Everyone can play a position. It's exciting. You can take guys out and everyone is still going to hit and get on base. Everyone is fired up and has each other's backs. This team is just special."

It’s also worth noting that Webb, who has been a platoon left fielder, had arguably his best game at Arkansas. He reached base all six times and started the nine-run eighth inning with a home run. It was just his third hit of the season.

“I think (Webb) had a great day,” Van Horn said. “What I appreciate about his game today was that, I had him leadoff and he wasn’t up there trying to get five hits. He was up there playing baseball, taking what they gave him. … He can be electric at the plate.”

Arkansas will conclude its two-game midweek series with Memphis at 3 p.m. CT Wednesday and several backups are expected to play again. The game will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.