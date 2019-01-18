FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson, as well as Daniel Gafford and Mason Jones, met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview their upcoming game against Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks (10-6, 1-3 SEC) are riding a three-game losing streak heading into the matchup with the No. 18 Rebels in Oxford, Miss. Tipoff is scheduled for noon Saturday and it will be televised by the SEC Network.

Here are a few takeaways from Thursday’s press conference previewing the game…

~After a few close losses, Arkansas was blown out 106-87 by No. 3 Tennessee on Tuesday. The deficit reached 30 at one point, but the Razorbacks rallied to make it appear closer than it actually was. Anderson said he was encouraged by the fight his team showed to avoid what could have been a historic loss. “I thought we had some guys in the second half, they could have folded their tent, but they didn’t,” Anderson said. “I’m looking to get that fighting spirit, that kind of mindset, and add execution to it and go against an Ole Miss team that’s playing well. It’s life in the SEC and you’ve got to have short term memory and get ready for the next game.”