FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson, as well as star big man Daniel Gafford, met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview their SEC opener at Texas A&M.

Earlier in the day, Anderson and Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy answered questions on the biweekly SEC coaches teleconference.

The Razorbacks (9-3) have been up-and-down through non-conference play, but Anderson said the intensity will go up “20 notches” in conference play. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Here are a few takeaways from Thursday’s press conferences…