Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 14:57:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bacon Bits: Hogs open SEC play at Texas A&M

Qg8kamjtc9chhh9jgs88
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson, as well as star big man Daniel Gafford, met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview their SEC opener at Texas A&M.

Earlier in the day, Anderson and Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy answered questions on the biweekly SEC coaches teleconference.

The Razorbacks (9-3) have been up-and-down through non-conference play, but Anderson said the intensity will go up “20 notches” in conference play. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Here are a few takeaways from Thursday’s press conferences…

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}