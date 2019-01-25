FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview the upcoming game against Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks (11-7, 2-4 SEC) just snapped a four-game losing streak, while the No. 14 Red Raiders have lost their last three games heading into the matchup in Lubbock, Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

Also on Thursday, Anderson and Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard took questions on each conference’s teleconference.

Here are a few takeaways from Thursday’s press conferences previewing what will be both teams’ final regular-season non-conference game…

~One of the biggest reasons behind Arkansas’ recent struggles has been its slow starts, in which it digs a hole sometimes too big to dig out of. Over the last five games, the Razorbacks have averaged only 10.4 points in the first 10 minutes - an average of 41.6 points per 40 minutes. They have typically turned it around and averaged 62.6 over the final 30 minutes - an average of 83.5 points per 40 minutes.