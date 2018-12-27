FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson, as well as players Adrio Bailey and Isaiah Joe, met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview their upcoming game against Austin Peay.

The Razorbacks (8-3) are looking to end 2018 and head into SEC play on a high note, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. It will be streamed on SEC Network-plus, meaning it can be streamed on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app.

Here are a few takeaways from the press conference…

~Anderson gave his players a few days off to spend time with family for Christmas, with the team returning to Fayetteville for a pair of practices Wednesday. They were “definitely rusty” in the first practice, Bailey said, but were much better in the second one. “They made sure to get that Christmas dinner out of us,” Joe added. “After that it was just a normal practice. We got after each other making sure we were getting ourselves prepared for the game tomorrow.”