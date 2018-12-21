FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview the Razorbacks’ upcoming game against Texas State.

Following their first back-to-back losses in the building since 2010, the Razorbacks (7-3) will be back inside Bud Walton Arena for a 1 p.m. tipoff Saturday. It will be televised on the SEC Network.

Here are a few takeaways from the press conference…

~The biggest news of the day was Anderson mentioning he might shake up the starting lineup for the first time this season. He said he was concerned the current lineup was getting complacent and needed more energy.