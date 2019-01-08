FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson, as well as players Jalen Harris and Adrio Bailey, met with the media Monday afternoon to preview their SEC home opener against Florida.

The Razorbacks (10-3, 1-0 SEC) opened conference play with a road win at Texas A&M on Saturday, but now shift their focus to a team that has traditionally given them fits. The Gators have won all but two of the last 15 matchups in the series.

In the last game between the schools, Arkansas actually knocked off Florida 80-72 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

“The last time we played these guys was in the SEC Tournament and we were fortunate to win there, but that has nothing to do with this year’s team,” Anderson said. “We’re different and they’re different.”

Tipoff of is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and it will be televised on the SEC Network. Here are a few more takeaways from Monday’s press conference previewing the matchup…