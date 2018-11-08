FAYETTEVILLE — Wide receiver Jarrod Barnes has asked for his release from Arkansas and will transfer to another school, HawgBeat confirmed Thursday.

A three-star athlete in the Class of 2017, Barnes was a quarterback at Cabot (Ark.) and moved to wide receiver when he joined the Razorbacks.

As a true freshman, he played only six snaps in the 2017 season-opener against Florida A&M at War Memorial Stadium, but still managed to catch two passes for 30 yards. His second reception gained 26 yards and picked up a first down.

However, that was the only game in which Barnes appeared during his career with the Razorbacks. He is redshirting this year and been playing on the scout team.

It is unknown where he’ll land, but if he transfers down to the FCS level or below, he’d be eligible to play immediately and have three years left. If he goes to another FBS school, he’d have to sit out a year unless he received a waver from the NCAA.

Before he came to Arkansas, Barnes led Cabot to a 10-0 regular season as a junior in 2015. Later in the year, he helped the Panthers win the 2016 Class 7A state championship in basketball by containing Bentonville's Malik Monk, who is now in the NBA.

Barnes is the second player this week known to have left the program. Head coach Chad Morris announced Wednesday that cornerback Nate Dalton had “chosen to step back and focus on his academics.”

Earlier in the season, wide receiver Jonathan Nance and linebacker Kyrei Fisher took advantage of the new redshirt rule and announced their transfers and offensive lineman Dylan Hays retired because of medical reasons. Those five departures put Arkansas at 80 scholarships for its final three games of the season.