Arkansas freshman Barry Dunning Jr. has reportedly entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Dunning joins Arkansas forward Makhel Mitchell as the second Razorback to enter his name into the transfer portal. Dunning had previously tweeted on April 8 "Home" with a picture of him on the court in Bud Walton Arena, alluding to the fact that he was returning for another season in Fayetteville.

The 6-foot-6, 195 pound guard/forward appeared in 16 games for Arkansas and scored in just one of those, when he dropped four points during the Sweet Sixteen loss to UConn.

During the Nov. 23 win over San Diego State at the Maui Invitation, Dunning saw his most important playing time (7:52) in the come-from-behind win. He was had a +/- of +2 in the contest.

Dunning's first and only start came in the Nov. 28 win over Troy. He played just one minute in that game.

Coming out of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Alabama, was a three-star prospect according to Rivals. He was a three-time 6A first-team All-State selection by ASWA and he was twice (2021 and 2022) voted to the ASWA Super All-State Team.

Dunning led McGill-Toolen to the 2022 6A semifinals, posting 25 points, 18 rebounds and 3 steals in the loss. As a senior, averaged 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds while averaging 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks.

The current scholarship distribution for 2023-24 has Arkansas now at the maximum of 13, but announcements from current players are still expected. Keep up with the portal action on The Trough message board and check out the roster outlook here.