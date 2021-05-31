 HawgBeat - Baseball captures rare SEC Tourney title for Hogs
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-31 10:30:39 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Baseball captures rare SEC Tourney title for Hogs

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

What the baseball team did Sunday afternoon was a rare achievement for Arkansas.

By beating Tennessee 7-2 in Hoover, Ala., the Razorbacks won just their fifth SEC Tournament championship in any sport since joining the conference in the early 1990s.

It was the first such title for the baseball program, which had previously come up short in the championship game four times..

That is how most SEC Championship Games have gone for Arkansas though the years, as the Razorbacks are now just 5-30 all-time in those head-to-head matchups.

Three of those victories have come in the last three years, with the women's golf team beating South Carolina and men's golf team beating Auburn to capture the 2018 and 2019 SEC titles, respectively.

The other two SEC Championship Game wins came more than two decades ago, as the volleyball team beat Florida in 1997 and the men's basketball team beat Auburn in 2000.

It is worth noting that the chart below includes only sports that have a championship that pits two teams head-to-head. That means Arkansas' dominant cross country and track and field teams - which have combined to win numerous SEC titles - are not included.

Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play,

Here is the breakdown of Arkansas' history in SEC tournament finals or championship games across all sports...

~Volleyball: 1-7

~Men's basketball: 1-6

~Soccer: 0-7

~Baseball: 1-4

~Football: 0-3

~Men's golf: 1-1

~Women's golf: 1-0

~Women's basketball: 0-1

~Softball: 0-1

Arkansas' SEC Championship Game History
Year Sport Opponent Result

1993

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1995

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 95-93 (OT)

1995

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

1995

Football

Florida

L, 34-3

1996

Soccer

Florida

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1996

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1997

Volleyball

Florida

W, 3-0

1998

Baseball

Auburn

L, 7-5

1998

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1999

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 76-63

1999

Baseball

Alabama

L, 9-3

1999

Softball

LSU

L, 4-3

1999

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2000

Men's Basketball

Auburn

W, 75-67

2001

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-2

2002

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2002

Football

Georgia

L, 30-3

2003

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

2006

Football

Florida

L, 38-28

2007

Men's Basketball

Florida

L, 77-56

2007

Baseball

Vanderbilt

L, 7-4

2008

Men's Basketball

Georgia

L, 66-57

2015

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 78-63

2016

Soccer

Florida

L, 2-1 (OT)

2017

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 82-65

2017

Baseball

LSU

L, 4-2

2017

Soccer

Texas A&M

L, 2-1

2018

Women's Golf

South Carolina

W, 3-2

2018

Soccer

LSU

L, 1-1 (4-1 PKs)

2019

Women's Basketball

Mississippi State

L, 101-70

2019

Men's Golf

Auburn

W, 3-1-1

2019

Soccer

South Carolina

L, 1-0

2020

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-1

2021

Men's Golf

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2

2021

Baseball

Tennessee

W, 7-2
{{ article.author_name }}