Baseball captures rare SEC Tourney title for Hogs

What the baseball team did Sunday afternoon was a rare achievement for Arkansas.

By beating Tennessee 7-2 in Hoover, Ala., the Razorbacks won just their fifth SEC Tournament championship in any sport since joining the conference in the early 1990s.

It was the first such title for the baseball program, which had previously come up short in the championship game four times..

That is how most SEC Championship Games have gone for Arkansas though the years, as the Razorbacks are now just 5-30 all-time in those head-to-head matchups.

Three of those victories have come in the last three years, with the women's golf team beating South Carolina and men's golf team beating Auburn to capture the 2018 and 2019 SEC titles, respectively.

The other two SEC Championship Game wins came more than two decades ago, as the volleyball team beat Florida in 1997 and the men's basketball team beat Auburn in 2000.

It is worth noting that the chart below includes only sports that have a championship that pits two teams head-to-head. That means Arkansas' dominant cross country and track and field teams - which have combined to win numerous SEC titles - are not included.

Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play,

Here is the breakdown of Arkansas' history in SEC tournament finals or championship games across all sports...

~Volleyball: 1-7

~Men's basketball: 1-6

~Soccer: 0-7

~Baseball: 1-4

~Football: 0-3

~Men's golf: 1-1

~Women's golf: 1-0

~Women's basketball: 0-1

~Softball: 0-1