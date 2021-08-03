Baseball Notebook: Hogs to play in Round Rock, Kopps' debut, more
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be back in Texas for another early-season tournament next year.
One of four teams selected to play in the 2022 Round Rock Classic, the Razorbacks will face Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette - in that order - the second weekend of the season, Feb. 25-27.
It is the third straight year Arkansas will play in an event like this in the Lone Star State, as it previously participated in the 2020 Shriners College Classic in Houston and 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington.
Those events were held at MLB parks, while this one is hosted at Dell Diamond - home of the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express - in Round Rock, Texas, just north of Austin.
The Razorbacks are a combined 3-8 all-time against the three teams they’re scheduled to face, but only one of those games has been since the turn of the century - a 5-1 loss to Stanford in the 2008 Palo Alto Regional.
Tickets are available now and can be found here. Below is a schedule for the event, which will be streamed via pay-per-view on FloBaseball:
Friday, Feb. 25
Louisiana vs. Stanford - 1 p.m. CT
Arkansas vs. Indiana - 7 p.m. CT
Saturday, Feb. 26
Indiana vs. Louisiana - Noon CT
Stanford vs. Arkansas - 6 p.m. CT
Sunday, Feb. 27
Indiana vs. Stanford - Noon CT
Arkansas vs. Louisiana - 6 p.m. CT
*Home team listed second
Former Hog Promoted
After just one season as the Director of Offensive Player Development, Trevor Ezell has been promoted to full-time hitting coach at Southeast Missouri State, according to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.
Ezell, who played four years with the Redhawks before ending his career with the Razorbacks, is just a couple of years removed from his playing days. His boss at SEMO, head coach Andy Sawyers, played for and coached under Dave Van Horn at Nebraska.
In his lone season at Arkansas, Ezell hit .329 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs to earn second-team All-SEC honors while helping the Razorbacks make it back to the College World Series. He was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team as a first baseman despite not playing the position until the first week of the season and standing just 5-foot-8.
The Tampa Bay Rays signed him as an undrafted free agent, but his professional career was cut short by a torn ACL and the pandemic.
