Baseball Notebook: Hogs to play in Round Rock, Kopps' debut, more

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be back in Texas for another early-season tournament next year.

One of four teams selected to play in the 2022 Round Rock Classic, the Razorbacks will face Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette - in that order - the second weekend of the season, Feb. 25-27.

It is the third straight year Arkansas will play in an event like this in the Lone Star State, as it previously participated in the 2020 Shriners College Classic in Houston and 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington.

Those events were held at MLB parks, while this one is hosted at Dell Diamond - home of the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express - in Round Rock, Texas, just north of Austin.

The Razorbacks are a combined 3-8 all-time against the three teams they’re scheduled to face, but only one of those games has been since the turn of the century - a 5-1 loss to Stanford in the 2008 Palo Alto Regional.

Tickets are available now and can be found here. Below is a schedule for the event, which will be streamed via pay-per-view on FloBaseball:

Friday, Feb. 25

Louisiana vs. Stanford - 1 p.m. CT

Arkansas vs. Indiana - 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 26

Indiana vs. Louisiana - Noon CT

Stanford vs. Arkansas - 6 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 27

Indiana vs. Stanford - Noon CT

Arkansas vs. Louisiana - 6 p.m. CT

*Home team listed second