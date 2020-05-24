Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Legendary basketball coach Eddie Sutton, who spent 11 years at Arkansas, passed away Saturday evening at the age of 84.

Recently elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his death prompted an outpouring of support from former players, coaches, media members and many others on social media.

Here is a look at some of those comments: