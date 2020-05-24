News More News
Basketball world reacts to the passing of Eddie Sutton

Legendary coach Eddie Sutton died Saturday evening. He was 84.
Legendary coach Eddie Sutton died Saturday evening. He was 84. (Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Legendary basketball coach Eddie Sutton, who spent 11 years at Arkansas, passed away Saturday evening at the age of 84.

Recently elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his death prompted an outpouring of support from former players, coaches, media members and many others on social media.

Here is a look at some of those comments:

