Basketball world reacts to the passing of Eddie Sutton
Legendary basketball coach Eddie Sutton, who spent 11 years at Arkansas, passed away Saturday evening at the age of 84.
Recently elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his death prompted an outpouring of support from former players, coaches, media members and many others on social media.
Here is a look at some of those comments:
Former Arkansas player, current Little Rock head coach Darrell Walker...
Just sitting here thinking about all he did for me . We had a special relationship 🏀 https://t.co/iXVWbKZAjX— Darrell Walker (@CoachWalker_LR) May 24, 2020
Former Arkansas player Scott Hastings...
Sad night tonight! Lost an important man in my life. Taught me the game of basketball like no other, but more importantly helped me grow as a man! RIP coach sutton! I love you— Scott Hastings (@ScottHastings) May 24, 2020
Former Kentucky player Rex Chapman...
Eddie Sutton was a fascinating and complicated person. He also was an unbelievable teacher of the game of basketball. I was fortunate and lucky to have learned from him. Grateful.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 24, 2020
Hall. Of. Famer.
Thanks, Coach Ed.
Rest.🏀🌎❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/bfIk7fm1xd
Current Arkansas assistant Chris Crutchfield...
Rest In Peace COACH! He had a unbelievable impact on College Basketball. SOUND DEFENSE & TOUGHNESS. https://t.co/zPsdi9YrRX— Chris Crutchfield (@CoachCrutchUA) May 24, 2020
Former Oklahoma State player, current Arkansas assistant Corey Williams...
My family and I want to express our condolences to the Sutton family. Coach Sutton was a special Coach, father figure, friend, and he will be forever missed!!! pic.twitter.com/TxPN1g6ZYI— Corey Williams (@CoachWilliams12) May 24, 2020
Former Arkansas assistant, current Arkansas color commentator Matt Zimmerman...
Rest in Peace Coach Sutton.— Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) May 24, 2020
A great coach and leader. Razorback Basketball was lifted up so much by Coach Sutton and he did so much for our state from corner to corner.
A true Razorback Legend. pic.twitter.com/Rv7R81S06S
Former Oklahoma State player, current radio personality Doug Gottlieb...
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin...
Oh wow, one of the good guys is now with God! Thank u Coach Sutton for being a friend. My prayers r with the Sutton family https://t.co/KTTHVtiAC9— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) May 24, 2020
Former Oklahoma, current Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson...
We lost a great man and coach today. So much respect for all he gave the game. RIP Coach Sutton pic.twitter.com/uwVHJo4cmc— Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) May 24, 2020
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott...
Coach Sutton was one of the all-time greats to roam the sidelines. He is an important part of the history of the Creighton program. RIP Coach. https://t.co/DHVzgU7uUM— Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) May 24, 2020
Former Oklahoma State assistant, current Stephen F. Austin head coach Kyle Keller...
Eddie Sutton Changed Multiple Generations as the Greatest Teacher of Life who happened to use a Basketball ... He will always be My Coach pic.twitter.com/PX23LripXK— Kyle Keller (@coach_keller12) May 24, 2020
Former Oklahoma State manager, current Shawnee High School head coach Ron Arthur...
Coach Sutton meant so much to many people. Thank you Coach for impacting my life in a positive manner! Thoughts and prayers to the Sutton family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/2n5zg07iOF— Ron Arthur (@CoachRonArthur) May 24, 2020
Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek...
“Coach Sutton is an integral part of the history of Razorback Basketball. Coach Sutton helped transform the way our state thought about college basketball and provided Razorback fans with countless memories. His legacy is not only shaped by his many victories and championships, but also by the immeasurable impact he made in the lives of the young men who called him ‘Coach’. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Razorback nation are with Steve, Scott, Sean and the entire Sutton family.”
Oklahoma State president Burns Hargis...
#okstate is deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Eddie Sutton. A Hall of Fame Coach with more than 800 wins, he revived our historic basketball program and will always be revered and loved by the #CowboyFamily. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Sutton family. pic.twitter.com/gHA6NDVZoX— Burns Hargis (@burnshargis) May 24, 2020
Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione...
Seems like just a few days ago we were celebrating the news that Coach Eddie Sutton had been elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Now this very sad news of his passing. So grateful I had a chance to get to know him & his family. Thinking about Steve, Sean & Scott. RIP Coach— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) May 24, 2020
Arkansas senior associate AD and strategic public relations Kevin Trainor...
In what would be his final trip to the University of Arkansas, I had the privilege to escort Coach Eddie Sutton and his son Steve to his see the Eddie Sutton @RazorbackMBB practice gym. Was an emotional moment that I will remember for years to come. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ZxmXQftx9s— Kevin Trainor (@KTHogs) May 24, 2020
Oklahoma State public address announcer Larry Reece...
“Always have faith in God, yourself & the Cowboys!” ~ Eddie Sutton— Larry Reece (@cowboyvoice) May 24, 2020
I did but I added one... I always had faith in Coach Sutton! He made our lives better and not just with basketball. Thank you, Coach! #okstate proud! pic.twitter.com/4K93KKqM7F
I’m going with off the court. He was a prolific letter writer and always seemed to know when to reach out, in good times and bad. I would like to know how many letters he wrote and toddler Nike’s he gave out. He showed me how to use whatever platform you have to lift people up. https://t.co/nk5An2xvPR— Larry Reece (@cowboyvoice) May 24, 2020
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale...
So sorry & sad to just learn of the passing of HALL OF FAME COACH EDDIE SUTTON ! It was such a thrill for the family this yr to get the call that Eddie was finally voted into the HOF while living. May Eddie RIP @ESPN App https://t.co/steXjau2Et— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 24, 2020
CBS Sports analyst and columnist Gary Parrish...
RIP Eddie Sutton.— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) May 24, 2020
I hate that he won’t get to experience his Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame induction. But I’m glad he at least knew he was accepted before he died.
Incredible coach.
He deserved the HOF.
Fox Sports commentator Tim Brando...
My heart Goes out to the Family of Eddie Sutton. I last saw son, Sean @DePaulHoops last December. He’s currently on Chris Beard’s staff at Texas Tech. Like his Dad, and brothers a wonderful guy that’s overcome quite a bit. I covered him as a player for his Dad. RIP Eddie! pic.twitter.com/5enBFyK3sh— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) May 24, 2020
NCAA.com reporter and analyst Andy Katz...
So glad coach Sutton knew he was officially a Hall of Famer. Always a pleasure to cover him. Thinking of his family tonight. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/ugUDJmiNye— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) May 24, 2020
ESPN radio personality Myron Medcalf...
We’ll say a lot of things about Eddie Sutton’s legacy in the coming days, weeks and months. But leading the emotional recovery of an entire state after the 2001 plane crash that killed 10 people affiliated with Oklahoma State basketball is something we don’t discuss enough.— Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 24, 2020
Fox Sports radio personality and writer Aaron Torres...
Seeing reports that Eddie Sutton has passed away. One of the great, underrated coaches in college hoops history (two Final Fours at Oklahoma State!). RIP to coach and thoughts with his family— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 24, 2020
ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe...
So happy that Coach Eddie Sutton knew he was a Hall of Famer before he left. ❤️❤️❤️#eddiesutton @OSUMBB https://t.co/I6zAZxgJFT— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) May 24, 2020
Well-known Kentucky sports journalist Oscar Combs...
So sadden to hear of passing of former UK basketball coach Eddie Sutton. Despite the struggles he faced in life with a terrible disease that many people still fight, Eddie was a very kind, generous man and he was a great coach. May you finally “Rest In Peace ” Eddie. @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/hmaHQh8jPm— Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) May 24, 2020