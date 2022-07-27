Bauer named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Another Razorback football player has been placed on a preseason award watch list.

Reid Bauer has been added to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to the nation's best college punter. Forty-nine players are on the list, including six others from the Southeastern Conference.

Bauer, originally from Magnolia, Texas, has played for Arkansas since 2018, when he registered 56 punts in 12 games for 2,176 yards –just under 39 yards per punt. After limited time in 2019, he reemerged with 39 punts in nine contests during head coach Sam Pittman's first season in 2020, raising his average to 43.5 yards per punt.

As a redshirt junior in 2021, Bauer appeared in all 13 games for the Hogs, setting career-highs in punts, with 58, and yards, with 2,510.

The Ray Guy Award candidates will be announced Nov. 2, and the field will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists Nov. 8. Three finalists will be revealed Nov. 18, and the winner will be announced during ESPN's College Football Awards in December.

Bauer and the Razorbacks will kick off the 2022 season at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 against the Cincinnati Bearcats.