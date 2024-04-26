The 2024 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday night and a handful of former Razorbacks are in line to hear their name called throughout the three-day selection process. Chief among them is offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, who will likely find a landing spot as a mid-round selection.

Other Razorbacks with a good chance to be drafted include kicker Cam Little, cornerback Dwight McGlothern, guard Brady Latham and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat.

After his five-year career in Razorback red and a strong showing in the offseason showcases, Limmer has solidified himself as a legitimate prospect. The latest projections from the NFL Mock Draft Database see Limmer as a fourth-round pick, with the potential to go as high as the third round.

Limmer cited his versatility as a plus in his draft prospects. After making the All-SEC second team at guard in 2022, he shifted inside to center last season and put up some impressive tape.

“I’ve heard some teams like me a lot at center, some teams like me at guard,” Limmer said at Arkansas’ Pro Day. “I feel comfortable at either one, it’s just wherever they have a need. That was kind of a recurring thing that came up at the Senior Bowl and the Combine…showing that I could play center and have that versatility helped me out, so I was thankful I was able to do that this year.”

NFL analysts have also said that this positional flexibility helps Limmer's stock.

“Limmer brings center/guard flexibility and a wealth of starting experience in the challenging SEC,” Lance Zierlein said. “He has decent upper-body strength and good lower-body flexibility to provide leverage, but could use additional mass on his frame. His clear eyes and accurate block entries give him early leads in the initial phase as a run blocker, and he maintains active feet to stay connected to his blocks over the first and second level.”