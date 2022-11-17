HawgBeat's Behind Enemy Lines series continues for Saturday's matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) and the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2).

RebelGrove.com's Chase Parham provides insight on the challenge the Rebels will present for the Hogs at 6:30 p.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville: