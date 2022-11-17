News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-17 09:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Gaining Ole Miss insight with RebelGrove.com

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

HawgBeat's Behind Enemy Lines series continues for Saturday's matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) and the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2).

RebelGrove.com's Chase Parham provides insight on the challenge the Rebels will present for the Hogs at 6:30 p.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville:

What makes the Ole Miss run game so successful?

Quinshon Judkins is an elite running back, as is Zach Evans when he's healthy, so that's where it starts for Ole Miss. Judkins, a freshman, has already set the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season, and he's on pace to break the school record for season rushing yards, as well. Evans suffered a concussion against Alabama, so his availability is in question. The offensive line does a nice job run blocking despite two freshmen tackles and some moving parts since camp. The Rebels also run a quality scheme and find mismatches. Ole Miss led the SEC in rushing a year ago and are highlighting Judkins this season.

{{ article.author_name }}