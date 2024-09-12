As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the UAB Blazers from ALdotcom football writer Lucas Gray.

Led by head coach Trent Dilfer, the Blazers finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 (3-5 AAC) overall record with wins over North Carolina A&T, South Florida, Florida Atlantic and Temple.

Last week, UAB was defeated by Sun Belt foe LA-Monroe, 32-6. Against the Warhawks, quarterback Jacob Zeno completed 22-of-32 passes with an interception, and running back Lee Beebe Jr. carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards.

Calling plays for the Blazers is former Arkansas quarterback Alex Mortensen, who led his offense to the 18-best total offense in the country a season ago (450.0 yards per game).

Here is what Gray had to say about Saturday's matchup, which is set to kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT at Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville...