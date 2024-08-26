As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the UAPB Golden Lions from Pine Bluff Commercial Sports Reporter Tanner Spearman.

The last time Arkansas and UAPB faced off was in 2021, a 45-3 Razorbacks victory at War Memorial Stadium.

Second-year UAPB head coach and former Arkansas analyst Alonzo Hampton led the Golden Lions to a 2-9 (1-7 SWAC) overall record last season.

Here is what Spearman had to say about Thursday's matchup, which is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock...