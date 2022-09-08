GamecockScoop 's publisher Caleb Alexander answered questions about the strength and weaknesses for the Gamecocks and what the keys to a victory for South Carolina would be.

The 2022 iteration of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks much different than 2021, especially on offense. The Gamecocks had one of the more impressive transfer portal classes this offseason, with the highlight being QB Spencer Rattler but also picking up a solid possession WR from James Madison in Antwane Wells Jr. who led the team in catches in week one with 7.

Fellow Oklahoma transfer TE Austin Stogner had a relatively quiet first game but is expected to get more involved as the season progresses. The transfer portal also gave the Gamecocks much-needed depth in the secondary with starting S Devonni Reed, who played very well in his first action last week.

A true freshman S, Nick Emmanwori also made some critical plays against Georgia State, including an early 4th and one stop in the red zone that stalled the Panthers’ first drive.

One of the biggest problems the Gamecocks faced in 2021 was a lack of consistency on offense, and if one week is any indication, they are still looking for more from their OL and perimeter blocking.

Rattler made the offense work better than it did at any point last season, but they still struggled to get much of a rhythm going, especially in the run and screen game. Most positive plays came from Rattler scrambling out of the pocket and letting his receivers, namely Wells Jr. and Jalen Brooks, get creative in space.

The defense held their own against a Georgia State squad that ranked 8th in rushing in 2021, and was returning basically all of the pieces of their run game, but they weren’t really tested at all by QB Darren Grainger through the air, and Razorback QB KJ Jefferson will be a different animal entirely.

The biggest advantage the Gamecocks had in game one was on special teams, living up to the Beamer name. Two blocked punt returns for touchdowns, two of the seven longest-made field goals in the entire history of South Carolina football by a first-time starting kicker, converted a fake field goal in the red zone that led to a TD, and had a 79-yard punt in there from P Kai Kroeger as well. The Gamecocks also attempted a surprise onside kick after their first TD but didn’t convert.

While South Carolina is undoubtedly more talented than it was in 2021, there are still some glaring gaps on the OL, and in the run game. It would seem that the Gamecocks are going to have to play solid defense, continue to make game-breaking plays on special teams, and rely on Rattler to piece together enough points on offense to win games and take the step forward everyone wants this season.