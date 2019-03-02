SMU grad transfer quarterback Ben Hicks has only been reunited with his former coaching staff in Fayetteville for less than two months now but he's already assumed leadership over the quarterback room and it shows on the practice field.

Hicks was very vocal on day one of spring ball, getting his teammates where they needed to be, congratulating teammates, yelling out "my bad" for off-target throws, basically doing all the things you'd expect a three-year starter to do. With the Razorbacks losing Cole Kelley and Ty Storey, and Connor Noland missing some practices to pitch for the Hogs, Hicks is by far the most experienced quarterback on the field.

"You kind of get the leadership because I'm old and I've played a lot of football," Hicks said. "I think that's my job, to come in and lead this team and bring guys along."

Teammate Deon Stewart had a lot of good things to say about his new teammate after day one of practice, noting that his work started the day he got to campus, not just when spring ball began.

"He's a fun guy, he's a leader, I think he's a perfect fit," Stewart said. "He's always scheduling time for us to throw. He definitely knows the offense, he's really comfortable. I think he's got early chemistry with Mike Woods, De'Vion Warren and I think we have a good connection too."

Hicks, knowing the bulk of Chad Morris's playbook already, would be the assumed starter for next season, however the Hogs had a potential competitor watching over his shoulder on day one. A&M grad transfer quarterback Nick Starkel is on his official visit this weekend and could be convinced to call the Hogs before his OV planned to Florida State at the end of the month.

This isn't Hicks' first rodeo though. He even lost the starting job last season only to win it back and finish the season strong for the Mustangs.

"Competition is competition is competition, recruiting is the coaches' job," Hicks said about potentially battling with another grad transfer in 2019. "I love playing football. My job is to be the best player I can be and do everything I can do to help this team win."

Given his single year of remaining eligibility, Arkansas fans can be sure Hicks will be doing everything he can to make the most of it and it's clear his knowledge and leadership is already having a positive impact on his teammates.

The Razorbacks will have 13 more spring practices, several open to the media, and the Red-White game is on April 6 at 3 p.m. in Fayetteville.