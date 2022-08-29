The 7A-West picked up a massive win Friday as head coach Bryan Pratt's Bentonville West Wolverines soundly defeated four-star Razorback commit Micah Tease and his Booker T. Washington (Okla.) Hornets.

Despite finishing 6-5 for a second-consecutive year in 2021, the Wolverines weren't phased by the prospect of a quality opponent to kick off the season - and Pratt says his squad is looking to use momentum from its 28-7 win to jumpstart their '22 campaign.

"I think it gives us some confidence," Pratt said. "They have some really good players and we were able to match up with them and make plays."

One player of particular importance coming into the matchup was the Rivals250 ATH Tease, who chose Arkansas over 28 other offers from Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC and more.