HawgBeat - Bentonville WR Chas Nimrod making visit plans for the summer

Junior prospects all over the nation are getting ready to hit the road to see colleges this summer and Bentonville standout Chas Nimrod is no exception. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver has over a dozen Division-I offers now and a lot to figure out before December.

"Recruitment's been going really good, I've been truly blessed to have all the opportunities I have," Nimrod said. "Arkansas, Washington State, K-State, Illinois and Louisiana Tech have all been keeping in touch."

Nimrod received his offer from the Razorbacks on March 19th and many in the state hoped for a quick decision but the 2022 recruit is still learning about his options.

"I've been learning about where I could go play as a freshman, about the academic support you can receive, the workout and nutrition side of everything," Nimrod said. "Some schools have even broken down the scholarship for me and what it provides, which was really cool."