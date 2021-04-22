HawgBeat - Bentonville WR Chas Nimrod making visit plans for the summer

Bentonville WR Chas Nimrod making visit plans for the summer
Junior prospects all over the nation are getting ready to hit the road to see colleges this summer and Bentonville standout Chas Nimrod is no exception. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver has over a dozen Division-I offers now and a lot to figure out before December.
"Recruitment's been going really good, I've been truly blessed to have all the opportunities I have," Nimrod said. "Arkansas, Washington State, K-State, Illinois and Louisiana Tech have all been keeping in touch."
Nimrod received his offer from the Razorbacks on March 19th and many in the state hoped for a quick decision but the 2022 recruit is still learning about his options.
"I've been learning about where I could go play as a freshman, about the academic support you can receive, the workout and nutrition side of everything," Nimrod said. "Some schools have even broken down the scholarship for me and what it provides, which was really cool."
With offers from coast to coast, the potential early enrollee hopes to take official visits to the programs further away and unofficial visits to programs, like Arkansas and Memphis, that are within a reasonable driving distance.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news