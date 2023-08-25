BetSaracen: Arkansas Football Season Specials
Arkansas' football season kicks off in just eight days and BetSaracen is offering bets on regular season specials for the Razorbacks.
Star backfield duo KJ Jefferson and Raheim "Rocket" Sanders return to Fayetteville for what could be special a season for both under new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
Along with a new and improved aggressive defense under defensive coordinator Travis Williams, Arkansas may be a dark horse candidate for the SEC West and beyond.
Below are details on the odds for the NCAAF Season Specials for the Arkansas football team. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on NCAAF Season Specials under the Specials tab.
ARKANSAS NCAAF SEASON SPECIALS
Arkansas to have undefeated regular season:
+10000
Arkansas OVER/UNDER 3.5 regular season conference wins:
+110/-135
Arkansas OVER 6.5 wins & Arkansas State OVER 4.5 wins in regular season:
+250
KJ Jefferson OVER/UNDER 2625.5 passing yards in regular season:
-115/-115
KJ Jefferson OVER/UNDER 23.5 passing touchdowns in regular season:
-115/-115
Arkansas OVER 6.5, Vanderbilt OVER 3.5 & BYU UNDER 5.5 regular season wins:
+375
Vanderbilt OVER 3.5, Colorado OVER 3.5, Iowa OVER 7.5, Ohio State OVER 10.5, Arkansas OVER 6.5 and BYU UNDER 5.5 regular season wins:
+3000
Raheim Sanders OVER/UNDER 1200.5 rushing yards in regular season:
-115/-115
Arkansas to make 2023/24 college football playoff:
+6000
Raheim Sanders OVER/UNDER 9.5 rushing touchdowns in regular season:
-120/-110
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Raheim Sanders OVER 1200.5 rushing yards in regular season (-115)
In what was a breakout season for Sanders in 2022, he carried the ball 222 times for 1,443 yards while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
Those 1,443 yards came in a backfield that included backups AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion, so I don't expect a shared workload to cause any issues in 2023.
I believe the Preseason All-SEC First Team running back will smash this OVER and give himself a shot at the Doak Walker Award for best running back in college football during the 2023 season.