Takeaways from Arkansas' loss to Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC) dropped their second game of conference play and first SEC home game to the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC), 73-66, on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas fought better than they did against No. 1 Tennessee last weekend, but long stretches without points and several defensive miscommunications allowed Ole Miss to climb out of an early nine-point deficit and lead for almost the entire second half.

"We’re the type of team, we’ve got a good team, but everybody’s got to play well," head coach John Calipari said postgame. "All nine got to give us something. They don’t have to play out of their minds, but they can’t play poorly. You can’t have three play poorly, or four, or one not give you anything and another. We’re going to have to play better as a group."

Forward Adou Thiero was the Hogs' leading scorer, as he finished with 17 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. He had several emphatic dunks that got the crowd at Bud Walton Arena going, but the Hogs couldn't sustain any kind of elongated run to keep that momentum.

As a team, the Razorbacks shot a poor 37.3% from the field and 21.7% from beyond the arc. Turnovers were minimal, with just six committed in the game, but Arkansas was also out-rebounded, 36-35.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Wednesday's loss...