Futures

To win the College World Series ~ Wake Forest (+260) ~ LSU (+350) ~ Florida (+425) ~ Virginia (+450) ~ Tennessee (+800) ~ TCU (+850) ~ Stanford (+1000) ~ Oral Roberts (+2250)

Friday's Games

Oral Roberts vs. TCU, 1 p.m. CT | ESPN ~ Money Line: Oral Roberts (+140) vs. TCU (-180) ~ Run Line: Oral Roberts +1.5 runs (-135) vs. TCU -1.5 runs (+105) ~ Total Runs: Over 12.5 runs (-110), Under 12.5 runs (-120) Virginia vs. Florida, 6 p.m. CT | ESPN ~ Money Line: Virginia (+105) vs. Florida (-135) ~ Run Line: Virginia +1.5 runs (-180) vs. Florida -1.5 runs (+140) ~ Total Runs: Over 10.5 runs (+100), Under 10.5 runs (-130)

Saturday's Games

Wake Forest vs. Stanford, 1 p.m. CT | ESPN ~ Money Line: Wake Forest (-275) vs. Stanford (+180) ~ Run Line: Wake Forest -1.5 runs (-130) vs. Stanford +1.5 runs (+100) ~ Total Runs: Over 11.5 runs (-110), Under 11.5 runs (-120) LSU vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT | ESPN ~ Money Line: LSU (-220) vs. Tennessee (+160) ~ Run Line: LSU -1.5 runs (-110) vs. Tennessee +1.5 runs (-120) ~ Total Runs: Over 9.5 runs (-120), Under 9.5 runs (-110)

Specials

Double R Prop Specials for LSU vs. Tennessee ~ Christian Moore over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 runs (-110) ~ Chase Dollander under 4.5 earned runs allowed and over 5.5 strikeouts (+135) ~ Paul Skenes under 2.5 earned runs allowed and over 7.5 strikeouts (+160) ~ Tommy White to hit a home run (+160) ~ Dylan Crews over 1.5 hits and over 1.5 runs (+250) ~ Jared Dickey over 1.5 hits and over 0.5 runs (+275) Double R Prop Specials for Florida vs. Virginia ~ Jac Caglianone to hit a home run (+120) ~ Wyatt Langford over 1.5 hits and over 0.5 runs (+140) ~ Brandon Sproat under 4.5 earned runs allowed and over 6.5 strikeouts (+220)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

TCU to win the College World Series (+850)

The Horned Frogs are one of, if not the hottest team in college baseball right now. Sure, you have your power house programs like Wake Forest and LSU, but we all know that baseball is a sport about being hot at the right time. TCU hasn't lost a baseball game since May 18 and it has won 11 straight games since then. The Horned Frogs are undefeated in the postseason and they have outscored their opponents 54-18 in the NCAA Tournament. The setup in Omaha allows for their pitching, which seems to be the weakness, to work out better than an actual three-game series. This may be a biased pick because we watched them dominate the Fayetteville Regional, but there is no denying that the Horned Frogs have as good of a shot as any team left in the field.

TCU, Florida, Wake Forest, LSU ML Parlay (+437)