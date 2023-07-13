BetSaracen: Smith, Black in NBA Summer League action
Two former Arkansas basketball players will continue NBA 2K24 Summer League action on Thursday evening.
While former Razorback Ricky Council IV (9 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist) already competed for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 99-98 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, former Hogs Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. are also set to suit up tonight.
Smith will go first with the Charlotte Hornets against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBA TV. The No. 27 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, Smith scored 33 points his last time out in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Through three games in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, Smith is averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Charlotte.
Black — the No. 6 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft — and the Orlando Magic will take on Portland at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Through three NBA 2K24 Summer League games, Black is averaging 11.0 points on 40.6% shooting from the field to go with 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
Below is a look at the odds on the games, as there are no specials being offered...
How to watch former Hogs in NBA Summer League action (July 13)
Nick Smith Jr.
Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 6:30 p.m. CT - NBA TV
Anthony Black
Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 8 p.m. CT - ESPN2
Lines/Odds
Charlotte Hornets (Nick Smith Jr.) vs New Orleans Pelicans
ML: Hornets (+135), Pelicans (-155)
Spread: Hornets +3.5 (-115), Pelicans -3.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 177.5
Orlando Magic (Anthony Black) vs. Portland Trail Blazers
ML: Magic (+170), Blazers (-200)
Spread: Magic +4.5 (-105), Blazers -4.5 (-115)
Over/Under: 177.5
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Parlay Blazers and Pelicans ML (+147)
While it is filled with young talent, Charlotte has looked rough and gone winless through the first three games. The Hornets have been outscored by 10 points per game and Portland actually outlasted Charlotte on Tuesday evening despite 59 combined points from Smith and former Alabama standout Brandon Miller.
Like Charlotte, the Magic are also 0-3 in NBA 2K24 Summer League action. Orlando has been outscored by an average of 12 points per game, while Portland has won back-to-back games. The Magic are also playing games on back-to-back nights, as the Magic fell just short in overtime to the Knicks, 82-80, last night in a game that Black actually forced overtime in via a tip-in at the buzzer.
It would be nice to have player-specific bets for these former Hogs, but those are unavailable for summer league action.