The first weekend of Arkansas baseball is in the books and it couldn’t have gone much better. Thanks to a walk-off win Sunday, the Razorbacks are 3-0 heading into their road trip to USC this week.

Before we completely turn the page, let’s take one last look at the Eastern Illinois series in what we hope will be a weekly feature for our HawgBeat subscribers.

