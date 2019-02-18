Beyond the Box Score: A final look at the EIU series
The first weekend of Arkansas baseball is in the books and it couldn’t have gone much better. Thanks to a walk-off win Sunday, the Razorbacks are 3-0 heading into their road trip to USC this week.
Before we completely turn the page, let’s take one last look at the Eastern Illinois series in what we hope will be a weekly feature for our HawgBeat subscribers.
Not a subscriber? Click here to join thousands of other Arkansas fans who are already enjoying premium content and access to our entertaining message boards.
Beyond the Box Score
Recognizing Nesbit
The only reason Jacob Nesbit was in the starting lineup on Opening Weekend is because head coach Dave Van Horn had to shuffle his defense with projected second baseman Trevor Ezell still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. With him moving to first and Jack Kenley filling in at second, Nesbit got the start at third base.
Certainly the redshirt freshman had done some good things in the fall when Ezell couldn’t play at at all and in the three weeks of intrasquad scrimmages leading up to the season, but he was still expected to be sort of a utility infielder used only when there were injuries or guys needed a day off.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news