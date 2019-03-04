Beyond the Box Score: A final look at Week 3 (Memphis/Stony Brook)
This past week, Arkansas began its 14-game homestand with a midweek win over Memphis and a sweep of Stony Brook. The Razorbacks will try to stay perfect at Baum-Walker Stadium with a pair of games against Charlotte and a three-game series against Louisiana Tech this week.
Before we completely turn the page to the five games in six days, though, let’s take one last look at the last four games in our weekly feature for HawgBeat subscribers.
Not a subscriber? Click here to join thousands of other Arkansas fans who are already enjoying premium content and access to our entertaining - and informative - message board.
Beyond the Box Score
Aggressive Base Running
Before hitting four home runs Saturday, Arkansas had to manufacture its runs and did so beautifully. The most obvious stat to look at for aggressive base running is stolen bases and the Razorbacks were 11 of 12 in the four games.
That is impressive, but doesn’t even tell the whole story. On two different occasions, Arkansas had a runner score from second on an infield hit. Even the threat of using that speed on the base paths helped the Razorbacks.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news