This past week, Arkansas began its 14-game homestand with a midweek win over Memphis and a sweep of Stony Brook. The Razorbacks will try to stay perfect at Baum-Walker Stadium with a pair of games against Charlotte and a three-game series against Louisiana Tech this week.

Before we completely turn the page to the five games in six days, though, let’s take one last look at the last four games in our weekly feature for HawgBeat subscribers.

