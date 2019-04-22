Beyond the Box Score: Week 10 (UAPB/Mississippi State)
The Razorbacks put on a show at Baum-Walker Stadium this week, crushing UAPB in a midweek matchup and then sweeping No. 2 Mississippi State over the weekend.
Before we completely turn the page to a loaded week of games - two against Northwestern State and three against Tennessee - let’s take on final look at the last four games in our weekly feature for HawgBeat subscribers.
Beyond the Box Score
Campbell Responds
Arkansas and Mississippi State were locked in a pitchers’ duel Thursday night with both teams’ aces on the mound. While Ethan Small had retired 15 of the first 16 batters for the Bulldogs, Isaiah Campbell had allowed just four hits in the first five innings - but one of them was a leadoff home run in the fifth.
In the past, that homer would have signaled the beginning of the end for Campbell. Instead, just has he has all year, he rebounded nicely by retiring the next nine batters in a row.
