The Razorbacks put on a show at Baum-Walker Stadium this week, crushing UAPB in a midweek matchup and then sweeping No. 2 Mississippi State over the weekend.

Before we completely turn the page to a loaded week of games - two against Northwestern State and three against Tennessee - let’s take on final look at the last four games in our weekly feature for HawgBeat subscribers.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join thousands of other Arkansas fans who are already enjoying premium content and access to our entertaining - and informative - message board.