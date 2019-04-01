Beyond the Box Score: Week 7 (Missouri State/Ole Miss)
The Razorbacks won their midweek game at Missouri State, but returned home and lost their first series at Baum-Walker Stadium since 2017 by dropped two of three against Ole Miss.
Before we completely turn the page to a week that includes an in-state matchup with UALR and a road trip to Auburn, though, let’s take one final look at the last four games in our weekly feature for HawgBeat subscribers
Not a subscriber? Click here to join thousands of other Arkansas fans who are already enjoying premium content and access to our entertaining - and informative - message board.
Sign up today and get your first five months for just $3.99/month - 60% off!
Beyond the Box Score
Noland Bounces Back
Head coach Dave Van Horn considered making a chance to his weekend rotation after Connor Noland’s disaster of a start at Alabama. He even went as far as pitching him for an inning at Missouri State in the midweek game.
However, he ultimately decided to stick with the freshman right-hander and it mostly paid off. After throwing only 22 of 41 pitches for strikes against the Crimson Tide, Noland was back up to 71.1 percent (54 of 76) strike rate.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news