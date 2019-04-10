With the announcement and subsequence introduction of Eric Musselman as Arkansas’ new basketball coach, we pushed our weekly Beyond the Box piece back a couple of days.

During that span, the Razorbacks have completely reversed their fortunes. After getting blown out by UALR and blowing a lead in Game 1 at Auburn, they were riding a four-game losing streak. However, Arkansas bounced back with a 15-inning win in Game 2 of the doubleheader, shut out the Tigers the following day and cruised to a win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

Before we completely turn the page to yet another big weekend against No. 7 Vanderbilt, though, let’s take one final look at the last five games in our weekly feature for HawgBeat subscribers.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join thousands of other Arkansas fans who are already enjoying premium content and access to our entertaining - and informative - message board.

Sign up today and get your first five months for just $3.99/month - 60% off!