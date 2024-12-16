Big 10 transfer defensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Talley was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia. He appeared in 15 games over two seasons with the Spartans and logged 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Michigan State transfer defensive end Ken Talley committed to Arkansas after an official visit Friday in Fayetteville.

Before joining Michigan State, Talley signed with Penn State out of high school in the 2022 class. He joined the Spartans in August of 2022. Talley will have two years of eligibility remaining.

This fall, Talley logged 152 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him a 57.8 overall defensive grade and a 60.3 pass rush grade.

Talley is a much-needed addition to a defensive line that is losing starters Landon Jackson (NFL), Eric Gregory (out of eligibility) and Nico Davillier (portal), plus more contributors as well.

Arkansas also landed Oregon transfer offensive lineman JacQawn McRoy on Thursday as the first commitment in this cycle. Stay tuned to The Trough premium message board for the latest intel on who could be next.