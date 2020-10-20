HawgBeat - Big man Ke'lel Ware seeing interest spike

Big man Ke'lel Ware seeing interest spike
When the dead period started back in March, it took coaches out of the gym with their players and off the road recruiting and it gave them more time to evaluate film of upcoming recruits. Not many prospects in the country benefited more from that than Kel’el Ware, the No. 42 prospect in the 2022 class.
Texas A&M came in with an offer in early April and from there it all took off. His offer list now includes Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech. The athletic 6-foot-10 center has taken one visit and that was up the road to see Arkansas.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Ware mentioned three programs he’s had the most contact with recently.
Arkansas: “I think their program is great. I’ve seen some of practices and highlights on Instagram and it looks really good. Coach [Eric] Musselman is energetic and really active with the players.”
Kansas: “Kansas has had some great players come through their program. I haven’t met the coaches in person yet though.”
Texas Tech: “They’ve been telling me I would be a great fit there and that I can help them in the long run. They’ve been sending me stuff about Coach [Chris] Beard and his past.”
RIVALS REACTION
Ware’s recruitment is one that could continue to heat up in a big way over the next year. With his size and athleticism combined with an always improving skill level, he could be one of the most highly recruited post players in the country before all is said and done. Right now, he mentioned Arkansas, Kansas and Texas Tech as putting in the most work, but don’t be surprised to see other top programs join that list when coaches are able to get back on the road to evaluate prospects in person.