Black picks up 5th star in final Rivals150 for 2022
After signing just four in the first 19 years of the Rivals era, Arkansas now has a trio of five-star prospects in its 2022 recruiting class.
Anthony Black, who has announced he’ll sign his NLI later in the day, was bumped up to five-star status in the final Rivals150 rankings for 2022, which were released Wednesday morning.
Previously just outside of the five-star range, the Duncanville, Texas, star moved up eight spots to No. 19 overall. He actually jumped ahead of Jordan Walsh, who fell five spots to No. 24 overall, but retained five-star status.
The pair join Nick Smith Jr., who — at No. 2 — is the highest ranked Arkansas signee of the Rivals era and arguably of all-time, as five-star prospects who’ll play for the Razorbacks in 2022-23.
They are the core of Arkansas’ second-ranked signing class, which trails only Duke, but the Razorbacks also added three other high school signees.
Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning Jr. saw slight drops in the rankings, but remained in the Rivals150 to preserve the fact that all 11 high school players signed by head coach Eric Musselman have been among the top 150 prospects on Rivals.
Ford fell two spots to No. 78 and Dunning fell one spot to No. 134, while retaining four- and three-star status, respectively. Pinion’s ranking dropped three spots to No. 131 and dropped down to a three-star recruit.
The Razorbacks’ 11 Rivals150 signees over the last three years is one more than their total from the previous eight years combined.
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
Arkansas' Rivals150 Signees
2022
No. 2 - Nick Smith Jr.
No. 19 - Anthony Black* (signing Wednesday)
No. 24 - Jordan Walsh
No. 78 - Derrian Ford
No. 131 - Joseph Pinion
No. 134 - Barry Dunning Jr.
2021
No. 117 - Chance Moore
2020
No. 56 - Moses Moody
No. 59 - Jaylin Williams
No. 65 - KK Robinson
No. 129 - Davonte Davis
2019
None
2018
No. 116 - Isaiah Joe
No. 117 - Keyshawn Embery-Simpson
No. 141 - Jordan Phillips
No. 149 - Reggie Chaney
2017
No. 31 - Daniel Gafford
2016
None
2015
No. 53 - Ted Kapita
No. 55 - Jimmy Whitt
2014
No. 111 - Anton Beard
2013
No. 15 - Bobby Portis
No. 64 - Moses Kingsley
2012
No. 129 - Jacorey Williams
No. 149 - Michael Qualls
2011
No. 25 - B.J. Young
No. 32 - Ky Madden
No. 100 - Hunter Mickelson
No. 108 - Devonta Abron
No. 143 - Aaron Ross
2010
No. 81 - Rickey Scott
No. 110 - Mardracus Wade
2009
No. 72 - Marshawn Powell
No. 146 - Glenn Bryant
2008
No. 60 - Courtney Fortson
No. 78 - Jason Henry
No. 104 - Rotnei Clarke
No. 128 - Brandon Moore
2007
No. 111 - Michael Sanchez
2006
No. 35 - Michael Washington
No. 65 - Patrick Beverley
2005
No. 77 - Cyrus McGowan
2004
No. 4 - Al Jefferson
No. 37 - Steven Hill
2003
No. 16 - Olu Famutimi
No. 29 - Ronnie Brewer
No. 66 - Darian Townes
No. 135 - Vincent Hunter