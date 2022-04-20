 Anthony Black picks up 5th star in final Rivals150 for 2022 - Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Derrian Ford, Pinion, Dunning
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-20 10:47:02 -0500') }} basketball

Black picks up 5th star in final Rivals150 for 2022

Anthony Black has been bumped up to five-star status.
Anthony Black has been bumped up to five-star status. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

After signing just four in the first 19 years of the Rivals era, Arkansas now has a trio of five-star prospects in its 2022 recruiting class.

Anthony Black, who has announced he’ll sign his NLI later in the day, was bumped up to five-star status in the final Rivals150 rankings for 2022, which were released Wednesday morning.

Previously just outside of the five-star range, the Duncanville, Texas, star moved up eight spots to No. 19 overall. He actually jumped ahead of Jordan Walsh, who fell five spots to No. 24 overall, but retained five-star status.

The pair join Nick Smith Jr., who — at No. 2 — is the highest ranked Arkansas signee of the Rivals era and arguably of all-time, as five-star prospects who’ll play for the Razorbacks in 2022-23.

They are the core of Arkansas’ second-ranked signing class, which trails only Duke, but the Razorbacks also added three other high school signees.

Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning Jr. saw slight drops in the rankings, but remained in the Rivals150 to preserve the fact that all 11 high school players signed by head coach Eric Musselman have been among the top 150 prospects on Rivals.

Ford fell two spots to No. 78 and Dunning fell one spot to No. 134, while retaining four- and three-star status, respectively. Pinion’s ranking dropped three spots to No. 131 and dropped down to a three-star recruit.

The Razorbacks’ 11 Rivals150 signees over the last three years is one more than their total from the previous eight years combined.

Arkansas' Rivals150 Signees

2022

No. 2 - Nick Smith Jr.

No. 19 - Anthony Black* (signing Wednesday)

No. 24 - Jordan Walsh

No. 78 - Derrian Ford

No. 131 - Joseph Pinion

No. 134 - Barry Dunning Jr.

2021

No. 117 - Chance Moore

2020

No. 56 - Moses Moody

No. 59 - Jaylin Williams

No. 65 - KK Robinson

No. 129 - Davonte Davis

2019

None

2018

No. 116 - Isaiah Joe

No. 117 - Keyshawn Embery-Simpson

No. 141 - Jordan Phillips

No. 149 - Reggie Chaney

2017

No. 31 - Daniel Gafford

2016

None

2015

No. 53 - Ted Kapita

No. 55 - Jimmy Whitt

2014

No. 111 - Anton Beard

2013

No. 15 - Bobby Portis

No. 64 - Moses Kingsley

2012

No. 129 - Jacorey Williams

No. 149 - Michael Qualls

2011

No. 25 - B.J. Young

No. 32 - Ky Madden

No. 100 - Hunter Mickelson

No. 108 - Devonta Abron

No. 143 - Aaron Ross

2010

No. 81 - Rickey Scott

No. 110 - Mardracus Wade

2009

No. 72 - Marshawn Powell

No. 146 - Glenn Bryant

2008

No. 60 - Courtney Fortson

No. 78 - Jason Henry

No. 104 - Rotnei Clarke

No. 128 - Brandon Moore

2007

No. 111 - Michael Sanchez

2006

No. 35 - Michael Washington

No. 65 - Patrick Beverley

2005

No. 77 - Cyrus McGowan

2004

No. 4 - Al Jefferson

No. 37 - Steven Hill

2003

No. 16 - Olu Famutimi

No. 29 - Ronnie Brewer

No. 66 - Darian Townes

No. 135 - Vincent Hunter

{{ article.author_name }}