Black picks up 5th star in final Rivals150 for 2022

After signing just four in the first 19 years of the Rivals era, Arkansas now has a trio of five-star prospects in its 2022 recruiting class.

Anthony Black, who has announced he’ll sign his NLI later in the day, was bumped up to five-star status in the final Rivals150 rankings for 2022, which were released Wednesday morning.

Previously just outside of the five-star range, the Duncanville, Texas, star moved up eight spots to No. 19 overall. He actually jumped ahead of Jordan Walsh, who fell five spots to No. 24 overall, but retained five-star status.

The pair join Nick Smith Jr., who — at No. 2 — is the highest ranked Arkansas signee of the Rivals era and arguably of all-time, as five-star prospects who’ll play for the Razorbacks in 2022-23.

They are the core of Arkansas’ second-ranked signing class, which trails only Duke, but the Razorbacks also added three other high school signees.

Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning Jr. saw slight drops in the rankings, but remained in the Rivals150 to preserve the fact that all 11 high school players signed by head coach Eric Musselman have been among the top 150 prospects on Rivals.

Ford fell two spots to No. 78 and Dunning fell one spot to No. 134, while retaining four- and three-star status, respectively. Pinion’s ranking dropped three spots to No. 131 and dropped down to a three-star recruit.

The Razorbacks’ 11 Rivals150 signees over the last three years is one more than their total from the previous eight years combined.