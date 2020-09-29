College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — A text from Sam Pittman during preseason camp led to some life-changing news for Simeon Blair.

The first-year coach asked the walk-on defensive back to stop by his office and the pair had a conversation that culminated with him offering to put Blair on scholarship.

“I worked real hard ever since I’ve been up here, so I can’t say that I didn’t expect it,” Blair said. “But I was very excited. I mean that’s one of the biggest accomplishments that I made. I feel like all my hard work is starting to pay off.”

A native of Pine Bluff, Blair said he had some opportunities in the SWAC, but ultimately chose to head to Fayetteville because he felt he could earn a scholarship for himself.

Not only did he accomplish that goal, but Blair - with Joe Foucha not able to practice until Thursday - found out early last week that he’d start the Razorbacks’ opener against no. 4 Georgia. After playing just seven defensive snaps last season, the redshirt sophomore was on the field for 52 snaps Saturday.

“Simeon did a great job,” cornerback Montaric Brown said. “He’s versatile. He can play any position. He did a great job. He did his job and he’s going to help us in the future.”

Despite making a surprise start, Blair played well against the Bulldogs. He finished the game with three tackles and a pass breakup, plus Pro Football Focus gave him a team-high 74.2 grade.

Pittman praised him for being a smart player who also starts on multiple special teams units.

“He did a really nice job for us,” Pittman said. “I was really pleased with the way Simeon played. He’s detail oriented and he played really hard.”

For a player who wasn’t recruited by FBS schools out of high school and spent his first two years at Arkansas as a walk-on, it was an impressive showing against one of the best teams in the country.

However, those who have seen him in practice every day were not surprised by the performance. Wide receiver Treylon Burks said he credits Blair’s work ethic for why he’s been successful.

“Simeon comes to practice every day no matter if it's weights, lifts, meetings and he's attentive in everything,” Burks said. “He works hard and he deserves to be put on scholarship and to be starting. You can tell from Saturday he's a baller.”

Even with Foucha more back in the fold with a full week of practice, Blair will still likely have a big role in Saturday’s game at No. 16 Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks will be all hands on deck, particularly in the secondary, against Mike Leach’s air raid offense that put up 623 yards on 36-of-60 passes in an upset win in Death Valley.

“We got real excited when we saw that because we know that (defensive coordinator Barry) Odom will put us in great spots to succeed, and that's a lot of pass attempts,” Blair said. “So that means it's going to be a lot of chances for us to make plays out there, and that's what our DB corps is full of is players that want to make plays.”

Regardless how much his playing time is impacted by Foucha’s full return, Blair has been a pleasant surprise for Arkansas as he’s gone from unheralded walk-on to significant contributor.

“It’s been a long journey,” Blair said. “It’s a journey I’ve enjoyed. I’ve learned a lot of things about growing as a person. I’ve grown with my teammates and my family. It’s just been a real great experience for me.”