Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 20, 2025
Blair Irvin III discusses Arkansas offer, Bobby Petrino
circle avatar
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
Twitter
@ChoateMason

Bentonville High School is just 23 miles up the road from the University of Arkansas, and Razorback offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino recently made that trek to deliver a scholarship offer to 2026 wide receiver Blair Irvin III.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In