FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas wide receiver Kofi Boateng is retiring from football, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

Injuries prevented the former three-star recruit from Arlington (Texas) Lamar from ever stepping on the field with the Razorbacks.

He suffered a torn ACL before his freshman season in 2016 and then wore a green no-contact jersey throughout spring practice with an undisclosed this year.

"In the game of football, you never know when it's your time to walk away or how you will walk away from the game," Boateng wrote. "After battling through two separate knee injuries, I have decided that it will be in my best interest to walk away from the game."