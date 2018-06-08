Ticker
Boateng announces retirement, updating Hogs' scholarships

Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas wide receiver Kofi Boateng is retiring from football, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

Injuries prevented the former three-star recruit from Arlington (Texas) Lamar from ever stepping on the field with the Razorbacks.

He suffered a torn ACL before his freshman season in 2016 and then wore a green no-contact jersey throughout spring practice with an undisclosed this year.

"In the game of football, you never know when it's your time to walk away or how you will walk away from the game," Boateng wrote. "After battling through two separate knee injuries, I have decided that it will be in my best interest to walk away from the game."

Boateng is the 10th player to leave Arkansas' football program since the end of the 2017 season and the second to retire for medical reasons, joining offensive lineman Jake Heinrich.

Here is a list of the other eight players:

-Will Gragg (graduate transfer - Pittsburgh)

-Jake Hall (graduate transfer - SMU)

-Cole Hedlund (graduate transfer - North Texas)

-Korey Hernandez (transfer)

-Jack Kraus (graduated)

-Reid Miller (graduate transfer - Montana)

-Josh Paul (transfer)

-Zach Rogers (graduated)

Arkansas is now at 84 scholarships, which is one shy of the NCAA limit. How the Razorbacks fill that spot remains to be seen. They could bring in a transfer, award it to a walk-on (such as linebacker Grant Morgan) or hold it for the 2019 signing class.

***

Quarterback (5)

Ty Storey - redshirt junior

Cole Kelley - redshirt sophomore

Daulton Hyatt - redshirt freshman

*John Stephen Jones - freshman

*Connor Noland - freshman

Running back (7)

Kendrick Jackson - senior

Devwah Whaley - junior

T.J. Hammonds - junior

*Rakeem Boyd- redshirt sophomore

Chase Hayden - sophomore

Maleek Barkley - redshirt freshman

Maleek Williams - redshirt freshman

Wide receiver (11)

Jared Cornelius - redshirt senior

Gary Cross - redshirt senior

Jonathan Nance - senior

Brandon Martin - redshirt junior

LaMichael Pettway - redshirt junior

Deon Stewart - redshirt junior

Jordan Jones - redshirt sophomore

Jarrod Barnes - sophomore/redshirt freshman (unsure if he'll receive a medical redshirt)

De'Vion Warren - sophomore

Koilan Jackson - redshirt freshman

*Michael Woods - freshman

Tight end (5)

Jeremy Patton - senior

Austin Cantrell - redshirt junior

Cheyenne O'Grady - redshirt junior

Hayden Johnson - junior

Grayson Gunter - redshirt sophomore

Offensive line (13)

Johnny Gibson - redshirt senior

Brian Wallace - redshirt senior

Hjalte Froholdt - senior

Colton Jackson - redshirt junior

Jalen Merrick - redshirt junior

Dylan Hays - redshirt sophomore

Ty Clary - sophomore

Kirby Adcock - redshirt freshman

Shane Clenin - redshirt freshman

Dalton Wagner - redshirt freshman

*Noah Gatlin - freshman

*Silas Robinson - freshman

*Ryan Winkel - freshman

Defensive line (17)

Deion Malone - redshirt senior

Randy Ramsey - redshirt senior

Michael Taylor II - redshirt senior

Armon Watts - redshirt senior

Jamario Bell - redshirt junior

Gabe Richardson - redshirt junior

T.J. Smith - redshirt junior

McTelvin Agim - junior

Austin Capps - junior

*Dorian Gerald- junior

Briston Guidry - redshirt sophomore

Jonathan Marshall - redshirt sophomore

David Porter - redshirt freshman

*Courtre Alexander - freshman

*Billy Ferrell - freshman

*Nick Fulwider - freshman

*Isaiah Nichols - freshman

Linebacker (10)

Dre Greenlaw - senior

De'Jon Harris - junior

Alexy Jean-Baptiste - redshirt sophomore

Giovanni LaFrance - redshirt sophomore

Dee Walker - redshirt sophomore

Kyrei Fisher - sophomore

Hayden Henry - sophomore

Derrick Munson - redshirt freshman

*Andrew Parker - freshman

*Bumper Pool - freshman

Defensive back (15)

Kevin Richardson II - sixth-year senior

Santos Ramirez - redshirt senior

Nate Dalton - redshirt junior

Ryan Pulley - redshirt junior

Britto Tutt - redshirt junior

Deon Edwards - redshirt sophomore

Micahh Smith - redshirt sophomore

Chevin Calloway - sophomore

Kamren Curl - sophomore

Montaric Brown - redshirt freshman

Jordon Curtis - redshirt freshman

Jarques McClellion - redshirt freshman

*Ladarrius Bishop - freshman

*Joseph Foucha - freshman

*Myles Mason - freshman

Specialists (1)

Blake Johnson - redshirt junior

*2018 signee

