Boateng announces retirement, updating Hogs' scholarships
FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas wide receiver Kofi Boateng is retiring from football, he announced via Twitter on Friday.
Injuries prevented the former three-star recruit from Arlington (Texas) Lamar from ever stepping on the field with the Razorbacks.
He suffered a torn ACL before his freshman season in 2016 and then wore a green no-contact jersey throughout spring practice with an undisclosed this year.
"In the game of football, you never know when it's your time to walk away or how you will walk away from the game," Boateng wrote. "After battling through two separate knee injuries, I have decided that it will be in my best interest to walk away from the game."
#17SigningOut pic.twitter.com/a5GXBcYcpM— Kofi Boateng (@KBoateng_17) June 8, 2018
Boateng is the 10th player to leave Arkansas' football program since the end of the 2017 season and the second to retire for medical reasons, joining offensive lineman Jake Heinrich.
Here is a list of the other eight players:
-Will Gragg (graduate transfer - Pittsburgh)
-Jake Hall (graduate transfer - SMU)
-Cole Hedlund (graduate transfer - North Texas)
-Korey Hernandez (transfer)
-Jack Kraus (graduated)
-Reid Miller (graduate transfer - Montana)
-Josh Paul (transfer)
-Zach Rogers (graduated)
Arkansas is now at 84 scholarships, which is one shy of the NCAA limit. How the Razorbacks fill that spot remains to be seen. They could bring in a transfer, award it to a walk-on (such as linebacker Grant Morgan) or hold it for the 2019 signing class.
Quarterback (5)
Ty Storey - redshirt junior
Cole Kelley - redshirt sophomore
Daulton Hyatt - redshirt freshman
*John Stephen Jones - freshman
*Connor Noland - freshman
Running back (7)
Kendrick Jackson - senior
T.J. Hammonds - junior
*Rakeem Boyd- redshirt sophomore
Maleek Barkley - redshirt freshman
Maleek Williams - redshirt freshman
Wide receiver (11)
Jared Cornelius - redshirt senior
Brandon Martin - redshirt junior
LaMichael Pettway - redshirt junior
Deon Stewart - redshirt junior
Jordan Jones - redshirt sophomore
Jarrod Barnes - sophomore/redshirt freshman (unsure if he'll receive a medical redshirt)
De'Vion Warren - sophomore
Koilan Jackson - redshirt freshman
*Michael Woods - freshman
Tight end (5)
Austin Cantrell - redshirt junior
Cheyenne O'Grady - redshirt junior
Grayson Gunter - redshirt sophomore
Offensive line (13)
Johnny Gibson - redshirt senior
Brian Wallace - redshirt senior
Colton Jackson - redshirt junior
Jalen Merrick - redshirt junior
Dylan Hays - redshirt sophomore
Kirby Adcock - redshirt freshman
Shane Clenin - redshirt freshman
Dalton Wagner - redshirt freshman
*Noah Gatlin - freshman
*Silas Robinson - freshman
*Ryan Winkel - freshman
Defensive line (17)
Deion Malone - redshirt senior
Randy Ramsey - redshirt senior
Michael Taylor II - redshirt senior
Jamario Bell - redshirt junior
Gabe Richardson - redshirt junior
T.J. Smith - redshirt junior
McTelvin Agim - junior
*Dorian Gerald- junior
Briston Guidry - redshirt sophomore
Jonathan Marshall - redshirt sophomore
David Porter - redshirt freshman
*Courtre Alexander - freshman
*Billy Ferrell - freshman
*Nick Fulwider - freshman
*Isaiah Nichols - freshman
Linebacker (10)
De'Jon Harris - junior
Alexy Jean-Baptiste - redshirt sophomore
Giovanni LaFrance - redshirt sophomore
Dee Walker - redshirt sophomore
Derrick Munson - redshirt freshman
*Andrew Parker - freshman
*Bumper Pool - freshman
Defensive back (15)
Kevin Richardson II - sixth-year senior
Santos Ramirez - redshirt senior
Deon Edwards - redshirt sophomore
Micahh Smith - redshirt sophomore
Montaric Brown - redshirt freshman
Jordon Curtis - redshirt freshman
Jarques McClellion - redshirt freshman
*Ladarrius Bishop - freshman
*Joseph Foucha - freshman
*Myles Mason - freshman
Specialists (1)
Blake Johnson - redshirt junior
*2018 signee